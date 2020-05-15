Green Bay St. Vincent de Paul to begin accepting donations

1  of  2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay says they will begin accepting donations on a limited basis starting Monday, May 18.

For safety reasons, St. Vincent de Paul says it will only accept donations at its warehouse site at 920 Vanderbraak Street near the east side St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay location.

Donations will be accepted during the following times:

  • Monday, May 18 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 20 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Friday May 22 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul says they have a method planned to receive items in the safest possible way for the health of their staff. They’re asking those making donations to please be patient with staff members.

They add that some donors may be turned away at the end of the day as staff adhere to the designated start and stop times.

Only merchandise in sellable condition will be accepted. Directional signs to guide those dropping off donations will be posted. St. Vincent de Paul is asking that those making donations do not leave items outside of the warehouse or at one of their other sites but instead make donations during the designated times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

