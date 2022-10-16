GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Railroad spur repair will cause the temporary closure of Bay Beach Road west of North Quincy Street in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Public Works Department made the announcement on Friday.

The closure will take place beginning Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m. and go through Tuesday, October 18 at 6 p.m.

Authorities say that access to the area west of the closure including the Metro Boat Launch will be available. Access will also be available to residents and businesses.

Closures and work operations are subject to change.