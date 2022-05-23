GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local program that helps create career pathways for high school students while they build new homes in Green Bay, will hold a celebration on May 24.

Bridges Construction and Renovation is a Green Bay Area Public School District program that offers high school students a community-based, hands-on learning experience in the construction and renovation industries.

The event on May 24 gives guests an opportunity to tour the home they built from the ground up this past year on 331 S Irwin Avenue, while also celebrating the students and the Bridge program.

Next year, more than 30 high school students will work on building two new homes in Green Bay and complete a home renovation project.

The students enrolled for next year represent four local high schools; East High, Preble High, West High, and the John Dewey Academy of Learning.

Homes scheduled for completion next year will be built on Irwin Street and on 4th Street in Green Bay.

The Bridges Construction and Renovation work in partnership with Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity, NeighborWorks Green Bay, the Brown County Home Builders Association, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Speakers at the event will include: