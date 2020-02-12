Green Bay students learn about natural gas with WPS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three hundred sixth graders in the Green Bay school district get a hands-on presentation to learn about natural gas on Tuesday.

WPS natural gas mechanics were educating the students on all facets of the energy source including where it comes from, what it’s used for, and, most importantly, how to use it safely.

This is only one of the many presentations WPS will be giving across Northeast Wisconsin in February.

While they hope the students learn a lot, there is one message WPS wants to make sure all of them remember for the rest of their lives.

“One of the big things that we work with students on and try to inform them about is carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a gas that can’t be seen, it can be smelled, and you can’t taste it either,” says Matt Cullen of WPS, “So it is important that students understand what carbon monoxide is, how it’s formed, and the ways to detect it.”

Students also learned to identify the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and what actions to take if a natural gas leak occurs at their home or business.