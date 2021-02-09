Green Bay students to return to class March 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday night, the Green Bay Area School District Board of Education voted to approve a plan that will see students returning to the classroom on March 1st.

“I’ll share my high school son’s reaction,” Barbara Coniff told Local 5. “It got him energized and excited to be in school again, even if it’s two days a week.”

On March 1st, elementary students will return to class in-person four days a week.

Sixth and ninth graders will enter a blended model.

“And then the following week, March 8th, would be the remaining grades, all of our middle and high school students will be in an A -B cohort model, where they’ll be in school two days a week, and then virtual the remaining three,” School Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel explained.

District parent Melissa Stitz says the new plan is an improvement.

“You know, you have to start somewhere,” she said, “and it’s a start to get everybody back into the groove of things. You know, it’s been almost a year.”

In January, the district revealed plans to make the return at the end of March.

That plan hinged on vaccinations becoming available to teachers march first.

“The vaccine is a great step, it provides some light at the end of the tunnel for this entire pandemic, but we know that it doesn’t solve any of our problems,” Vanden Huevel said.

He explained that other factors, like the falling Covid-19 burden rate in the area, influenced the board’s decision.

“It is trending down and approaching a level that we would have opened, even in our original proposal to have a criteria of around 250,” he said.

With a date set, parents who pushed for re-opening say it’s time to re-direct their energy.

“I think we really just have to keep the communication open and ask our teachers and faculty what do they need from us that we can help support,” Stitz said.

Coniff agreed, “Now it’s important to make sure we keep safe health practices as we bring more people into these buildings so that we are not struggling with having to return to a situation because we were not following the rules.”