CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Those watching the postgame show of Thursday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers may have heard some fans making chants directed towards Green Bay and the Packers.

NFL on Prime Video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent talking to commentators after the game. The topic involved the Chicago Fans and how they are ‘some of the best fans in the world.’

Towards the end of the clip, the fans can be heard chanting ‘Green Bay Sucks’. The chant appears to be a dig at the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago won its third game on Thursday and is 3-7 on the season. The Panthers have a record of 1-8 after Thursday’s loss.

The Packers beat the Bears 38-20 in the opening week of the season. The two will close out the regular season on week 18 in Green Bay.

The full clip can be found here.