GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For some time now, Local 5 News has reported on Green Bay’s Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day.

On Wednesday, the district’s new superintendent put a little extra excitement into the event.

Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr. put the pedal to the medal and rode up to the event on his bicycle!

It was a great surprise for the families and staff from Elmore Elementary, who gathered at the Capital Credit Union along Velp Avenue so they could all set out for school together.

The district threw in some extras, from cookies to free bicycle locks and lights.

It was all part of a program aimed at building community and enhancing health and safety.

“It rallies up the spirit in the morning,” Dr. Tiller, Jr. told Local 5 News. “It gets people moving. It pumps your adrenaline and moves your heart. And it’s a healthy concept.”

Dr. Tiller is a one-time gym teacher and seemed to really enjoy joining the students, their parents, and their teachers.

He also said it was great to do this before the wintry weather sets in.