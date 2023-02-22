(WFRV) – Due to the current and impending snowstorm, multiple cities in northeast Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies beginning Wednesday and into Thursday and Friday.

Along with the declaration of snow emergencies, school districts in the area are also announcing school cancelations, including the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS).

The GBAPS and private schools will be releasing 2-hours early on February 22 and have already canceled classes on Thursday, as well as the Howard-Suamico School District.

Green Bay announced a snow emergency around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, stating that it will go into effect at 7 p.m. on February 22 and will end at 10 p.m. on February 23.

Mayor Jake Woodford announced a Class III snow emergency for Appleton just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It will begin at 5 p.m. on February 22 and will end at 5 a.m. on February 24.

Hobart has also announced on its Facebook page that its snow emergency will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Neenah’s snow emergency will be effective at 1 p.m. on Wednesday through noon on February 26.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Menasha also announced that its snow emergency will begin at 5 p.m. on February 22 and go through 6 a.m. on February 24.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Kaukauna will be in a snow emergency until 7 a.m. on Friday.

A tow ban has also been announced for Outagamie County on Highways 41 and 441 and in Waupaca County on USH 10, USH 45, and STH 54 until further notice.

The following restrictions apply when a snow emergency is declared:

Vehicles are not allowed to park on any streets until the snow emergency has expired.

Overnight on-street parking permissions will not be granted.

Vehicles found parking on-street during the snow emergency will be tagged, ticketed, and towed at the owner’s expense.

Local 5 will update this story when any new information or announcements are made.