MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Green Bay who was visiting someone at UW-Madison was arrested for sexual assault early Friday morning.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department, on April 15 around 3 a.m. a 17-year-old man was arrested at a residence hall. Officers responded to the southeast residence hall for a report of sexual assault.

The victim reportedly said that she was sleeping and woke up to the suspect assaulting her. Officials say that the victim and suspect know each other.

The suspect is a 17-year-old from Green Bay and was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on Friday. He was reportedly visiting another resident and does not attend UW-Madison.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.