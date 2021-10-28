GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay teen charged with 5 felonies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old Green Bay teen was charged with five felonies on Thursday afternoon.

According to court records, Miles Cruz was formally charged in Brown County circuit court on Thursday with the following charges:

  • Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
  • 1st-degree Sexual Assault/Great Bodily Harm
  • Kidnapping/Carry w/o Consent
  • Strangulation and Suffocation
  • 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Court officials have not yet confirmed what incident these charges are in relation to. Additionally, a judge has granted a motion to seal part of Cruz’s criminal complaint.

Local 5 will continue to monitor this case and provide updates as they become available.

