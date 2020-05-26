Green Bay teen dressed as green Army man stands along E. Mason on Memorial Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you drove along East Mason Street in Green Bay on Memorial Day, you may have noticed a special green Army man giving you a wave.

That was 13-year-old Vinny Rmeguy. He has spent the past two years portraying an Army guy as he stands outside and gets people driving by to honk. He’s even made an appearance here on WFRV Local 5 This Morning.

Rmeguy helps local veterans through organizations like the DAV and the American Legion. He say it’s his way to support our local veterans.

“I really think that some people should care about veterans because they served our country and they deserve their respect and honor,” Rmeguy told WFRV Local 5.

He says he would like to go into the Army and that his grandpa served in Vietnam as an engineer who built bridges for tanks.

