Green Bay teen from east side manhunt charged with attempted homicide, more

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side.

According to the criminal complaint, Demarvis Johnson – the teenager behind Tuesday’s manhunt the put multiple streets and schools on lockdown – could face up to almost 80 years in prison if convicted of one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, four counts of Bail Jumping, and one count of Obstructing an Officer.

On Sunday, August 30, Green Bay Police confirmed one man was shot and multiple people were taken into custody after an active incident in the 200 block of S. Oakland Avenue.

Authorities identified Johnson as a supsect in the shooting. Johnson got away from the scene before authorities were able to apprehend him.

On Tuesday, September 1, Green Bay Police notified the community that they were searching for a suspect in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Main Street. Authorities say the suspect, Johnson, was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says the department received a tip that the suspect was in the area. Once nearby, a detective observed Johnson, which ultimately led to the ongoing search.

Multiple streets and five area schools were put into lockdown to allow Green Bay Police to search for Johnson, who had escaped the perimeter and was seen near Angels Path and County Road G. With the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were able to conduct a traffic stop and apprehend the Johnson.

Johnson mads first court appearance in Brown County on Thursday.

