Green Bay teen makes longboards for charity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Reilly Butler’s longboards have a more humanitarian purpose, to help raise money and awareness for those on the frontlines of this pandemic like healthcare workers and police officers.

Reilly says, “I just feel like healthcare workers are having a hard time with the coronavirus epidemic. They’re always busy in the hospitals and I feel like I healthcare workers need a little bit of extra love.”

Reilly says a longboard is like a skateboard, but a bit longer and aren’t for doing tricks, just cruising down the road.

He has also made a ‘thin blue line’ longboard for those on the frontlines of public safety.

Butler tells Local 5, “I have brought a longboard to the Green Bay Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department. Police officers don’t get as much love as they really should and they deserve a lot more.”

Other boards Butler has made include a longboard for veterans with well over 100 veteran signatures.

“I come from a long line of Airforce and just grew up thinking about military service and I respect everything they do for us. So I feel like I have to help out and return the favor.”

Butler hopes to join the Airforce after he graduates high school and then join the Green Bay Police Department.

These longboards will be donated to a hospital, police department, and the Disabled Veterans Charity (DAV).

Reilly would like to make longboards to help other organizations. His goal is to raise $500. To help Rielly visit his GoFundMe page.

