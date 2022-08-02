MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.

The death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident. No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.