Green Bay teen with autism starts greeting card business

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- 16-year-old Will Sheppard, with help from his parents, has started a greeting card company.

Will was diagnosed with non-verbal autism at twelve months old, but that has not stopped him from showcasing his incredible talent for art.

“It has taken years to develop this type of skill,” said Mel Sheppard, Will’s mother. “When he was about 8 months, he developed a few words, and then it just went away one day,” said Mel.

There are various forms of autism that can develop at various stages in life. Will has complete understanding of social skills. and can communicate his thoughts using the “Rapid Prompting Method.” Individuals who are non-verbal can point to letters on a board to form words and sentences.

It took a while to get to this point, as Mel explains. “It took a long time to get here. There were many visits to doctors, lots of therapy.” Through RPM, Will’s parents were able to learn that Will has a passion for art. It is one of the latest forms of therapy that is being utilized across the Country.

Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke to Will and his mother Mel. When asked what Will the fun part about doing these projects were, he pointed out, ” I really enjoy making art!”

The process of designing and decorating cards can take hours, with the help of his parents. “I don’t want anyone to get the idea that Will is doing this all on his own, we are helping him,” said Mel. In fact, when Will doesn’t like a particular card or color, he let’s his parents know it.

The Sheppard Family has a website where you can check out the Christmas greeting cards, along with other cards. They are currently taking orders, ahead of Christmas. For more information on autism spectrum disorder you can visit the CDC website.