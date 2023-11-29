GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenage girl charged with homicide after a deadly Green Bay crash back in 2022 will reportedly be tried in adult court.

16-year-old Sienna Pecore will be tried in adult court as the judge made the decision to deny the transfer to juvenile court. Pecore is facing multiple charges for a deadly crash that happened back on October 30, 2022.

Pecore is accused of driving over 100 mph before the crash which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old from Milwaukee.

Multiple people testified regarding the motion to have Pecore tried in juvenile court. Judge Zakowski made the decision to deny the motion and keep Pecore in adult court.

Pecore is charged with the following:

1st-Degree Reckless Homicide

Hit and Run-Involve Death

Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Court records show that Pecore is scheduled to appear in court on November 29 for a status hearing.