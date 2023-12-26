GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New drug charges have been filed for a 16-year-old girl who is charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere.

Court records show that Maylia Sotelo had four additional charges filed on Tuesday, including manufacturing/delivering fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

The charges against Sotelo are from drug sales on November 29 and December 6, 2022, shortly before and after she delivered a fatal dose to the 18-year-old from De Pere. Sotelo was eventually arrested on December 6, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, authorities in Brown County had used a confidential informant to purchase drugs from Sotelo. Further evidence from Sotelo’s phone shows plenty of messages arranging deals within Brown County.

Sotelo is still facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge for the overdose death of an 18-year-old De Pere man. In addition to the homicide charge, Sotello is facing the following charges:

Manufacture/Deliver Fentanyl (<=10g) PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Up to 15 years in prison Up to $50,000 in fines

Manufacture/Deliver Fentanyl (<=10g) Conspiracy to Commit Up to 15 years in prison Up to $50,000 in fines

Possess w/Intent-THC (<=200 grams) PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Up to 3.5 years in prison Up to $10,000 in fines

Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl (>50g) Up to 40 years in prison Up to $100,000 in fines



Sotello is expected to make her initial appearance in the Brown County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon for the new charges against her.

No additional details were provided.