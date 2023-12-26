GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New drug charges have been filed for a 16-year-old girl who is charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere.
Court records show that Maylia Sotelo had four additional charges filed on Tuesday, including manufacturing/delivering fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
The charges against Sotelo are from drug sales on November 29 and December 6, 2022, shortly before and after she delivered a fatal dose to the 18-year-old from De Pere. Sotelo was eventually arrested on December 6, 2022.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, authorities in Brown County had used a confidential informant to purchase drugs from Sotelo. Further evidence from Sotelo’s phone shows plenty of messages arranging deals within Brown County.
Sotelo is still facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge for the overdose death of an 18-year-old De Pere man. In addition to the homicide charge, Sotello is facing the following charges:
- Manufacture/Deliver Fentanyl (<=10g)
- PTAC, as a Party to a Crime
- Up to 15 years in prison
- Up to $50,000 in fines
- PTAC, as a Party to a Crime
- Manufacture/Deliver Fentanyl (<=10g)
- Conspiracy to Commit
- Up to 15 years in prison
- Up to $50,000 in fines
- Conspiracy to Commit
- Possess w/Intent-THC (<=200 grams)
- PTAC, as a Party to a Crime
- Up to 3.5 years in prison
- Up to $10,000 in fines
- PTAC, as a Party to a Crime
- Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl (>50g)
- Up to 40 years in prison
- Up to $100,000 in fines
Sotello is expected to make her initial appearance in the Brown County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon for the new charges against her.
No additional details were provided.