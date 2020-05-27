1  of  2
Green Bay teenager has first children’s book published

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay area 16-year-old is going above and beyond this school year.

Ava Van Straten of Notre Dame Academy published her first children’s book called Mary’s Heart. The book is about kindness, which was inspired by her elementary school principal.

During the school year, Van Straten also created a video version of the book and sent it to seven area school districts so that it could be used in their curriculum as well.

“It was really exciting because I realize that a project I had been working on so long would eventually be used and help children learn about kindness,” Van Straten told WFRV Local 5.

Over 1,000 copies will be distributed to schools for 1st through 5th grades, libraries, and organizations for free. The book was illustrated by Lieutenant Colonel David Jones, the Ethics Chair of Character Development at West Point.

