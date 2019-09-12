Green Bay: The Kaylee Project aims to educate about leaving kids, pets in hot car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A brand new initiative launched Thursday to educate people on the dangers of leaving kids and pets alone in a hot car.

City council members and animal activists held a news conference in Green Bay to discuss the issue.

There was talk about strengthening existing city penalties and state statutes.

This new initiative is called the Kaylee Project, named after the golden retriever who died in a hot car outside Lambeau Field in July.

The Hidden Paws Network, which works to protect and rescue pets, promoted the initiative.

“The rate of these incidents was the highest it ever was in 2018 and it didn’t look like it was slowing down in 2019 and something needed to be done,” says Joshua Jablonski, founder of the Hidden Paws Network.