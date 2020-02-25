Green Bay to host first-ever Juneteenth parade in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay will host its first-ever Juneteenth parade this summer.

Juneteenth is an American holiday commemorating the announcement of the abolition of slavery in 1865.

According to Sharon Harper, Executive Director of AACPN and Director of Bring Your Own 5 says the theme of the parade will be “The Chains are Broken: Let Freedom Ring.”

For more on the parade, see the poster below. For more on BYO5, click here.

