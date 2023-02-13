GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay announced that it will be lighting up its city bridges in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Both the Main and Walnut Street Bridge will be lit up the color blue.

Officer Jerving was fatally shot after chasing down a robbery suspect last week. The end of watch for Officer Jerving was February 7 and he will be laid to rest on Monday, February 13.

Flags across the state will also be flown at half-staffed on Monday in honor of Officer Jerving.

The City of Green Bay says, “Our hearts go out to Officer Jerving’s family, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the City of Milwaukee.”

Officer Jerving spent four years serving the Milwaukee Police Department.