(WFRV) – Nearly a year after Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich first introduced the possibility of an Amtrak passenger rail making its way to Green Bay, Amtrak Connects US is confirming this possibility and sharing its vision for the expansion of service stations across Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Amtrak Connects US shared a tweet showcasing the existing Amtrak service lines, plus proposed service lines that the travel company hopes to have implemented by the year 2035.

One of the proposed service lines on the map is a connection from Milwaukee to Green Bay with the following Amtrak stops:

Milwaukee Fond du Lac Oshkosh Appleton Green Bay

Currently, Milwaukee is the last stop on the Amtrak service line that comes in from the Chicago area.

Amtrak believes these new rail connections will provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased mobility options and reliable transportation to employment opportunities along the route.

“Just having a passenger rail station in of itself would be a huge economic development win. I think you see a lot of investment around those stations,” said Mayor Genrich in an interview with Local 5 in April of 2021.

In addition to employment opportunities, Amtrak predicts the proposed service line would increase mobility to educational opportunities noting that colleges and universities that would be served by said service line would include:

University of Illinois- Chicago

DePaul University

Columbia College Chicago

Loyola University Chicago

University of Chicago

Northwestern University

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Marquette University

Alverno University

University of Wisconsin- Green Bay

College of Menominee Nation

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

If the service line is implemented, Amtrak said the train would make three daily roundtrips. A trip from Green Bay to Milwaukee would approximately take two hours and 50 minutes while a trip from Green Bay to Chicago would take four hours and 20 minutes.

For more information, visit Amtrak Connect US.