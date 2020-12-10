Green Bay Toy Maker’s Fundraiser, auctioning t-shirt teddy bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Toy Maker’s Fundraiser is a unique auction that helps community members support non-profits by buying t-shirt teddy bears.

The Green Bay arts community says they are embracing the holiday spirit with the unique teddy bears that have the potential to raise thousands when auctioned.

Officials say the annual fundraiser was made as a silent auction that will support more than 20 local non-profits and SAGE Green Bay, with a focus on people who are suffering because of COVID-19.

The artist collectively known as “Sage” is the organizer of the event, which includes uniquely crafted stuffed animals and ones you could win and decorate yourself.

“There are actually 11 different animals showcased within this fundraiser. And I started this in February of this year and it was quite an undertaking for me but there’s a lot of reward in it as well,” says Stacey Burkhart, founder of SAGE.

Nearly 70 artists have put their talents and skills to work creating the artistic animals repurposed mainly from white t-shirts.

The teddy bear auction is scheduled to go until Dec. 18.