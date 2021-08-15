Green Bay travel baseball team ends summer with a special game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The start of school is right around the corner so parents that are part of the Green Bay Sluggers travel baseball team wanted to give their kids some final summer 2021 memories.

Coaches combined different age groups together and then split that pool of kids into two teams. The kids getting to play at Capital Credit Union Park home of the Green Bay Booyah who compete in the Northwoods League which is a collegiate summer baseball league.

“We thought it would be fitting to have the kids come out and say goodbye to summer and experience the big leagues for a night,” says Green Bay Sluggers Coach Craig Stillman.

The players said they love being able to have one more chance to play baseball with their friends this summer.

“You can have a good time and if you make a mistake they pick you up,” says Green Bay Sluggers player Sam Stillman.

“You get to hang out with your friends at a better field than you usually play at,” says Green Bay Sluggers player Urijah Doering.

In a couple years, the kids probably won’t remember the score or how many hits they got in the game. But what they will remember is the time they spent with friends at a field that’s a little fancier than what they are used to playing on.

This is the first time the Green Bay Sluggers have had an end of the year game at Capital Credit Union Park.