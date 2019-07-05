Green Bay: Truck collides with house, lower level residents forced to evacuate until further notice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) —

Friday 3:37 PM 7/5/2019

Update: Officials put an order out to evacuate the lower level of the duplex due to load-bearing walls the house has.

Until the owner brings in a company to fix it, the people in the lower unit will find other places to stay.

Friday 2:54 PM 7/5/2019

The Green Bay Police Department responded to a truck having crashed into a house Friday afternoon.

The truck hit a house on the corner of University Avenue and North Irwin Avenue.

