Green Bay vehicle pursuit ends near Dousman and Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police responded to a vehicle pursuit on the city’s east side on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have yet to release any details, but WFRV Local 5 does have a crew on scene on Broadway near Dousman Street.

The pursuit comes just hours after Green Bay Police found two men dead in an east side apartment building.

Police say the intersection of Dousman Street at N. Broadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to an ongoing investigation and police activity.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including W. Walnut/Shawano Avenue and W. Mason Street for eastbound and westbound traffic while Ashland Avenue is open for northbound and southbound traffic.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as new details become available.

