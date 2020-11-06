Green Bay veteran surprised with new car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A military veteran from Green Bay, Betty Allen, received a new car on Thursday, as part of Progressive’s eighth annual giveaway.
According to Progressive, Betty joined more than 45 other veterans and their families nationwide receiving a new vehicle on November 5.
Over 750 vehicles have been donated to date from Progressive to the nation’s veterans.
