Green Bay veteran surprised with new car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A military veteran from Green Bay, Betty Allen, received a new car on Thursday, as part of Progressive’s eighth annual giveaway.

According to Progressive, Betty joined more than 45 other veterans and their families nationwide receiving a new vehicle on November 5.

Over 750 vehicles have been donated to date from Progressive to the nation’s veterans.

