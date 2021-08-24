Green Bay Veterans resource to receive millions in improvements

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) was awarded a multi-million-dollar funding for major improvements to the center.

The 4.2 million dollar funding comes from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), which will benefit the Green Bay Veterans Housing Center and two other locations in Northeast Wisconsin.

The funding was announced on Tuesday, August 24, and it will be benefiting the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program. Officials explain that the VHRP provides resources to Veterans such as temporary housing, training, supportive services, and assistance to those at risk or are homeless.

There are three main locations receiving the funding from the USDVA; there are centers in Chippewa Falls, Union Grove, and Green Bay. The Green Bay Center will be using this funding to acquire a new facility. Within this new facility, guests will no longer have to have a communal bathroom, and instead, each private room will have a private bathroom as well.

WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar expresses the importance of caring for our country’s Veterans. She explains how thrilled she is for this funding to help the different centers to better assist Veterans in whatever form they need.

Wisconsin State Governor Tony Evers also shared how happy he is to know this funding will be helping the VHRP continue to help Veterans across the state. Saying, “Our Veterans have given so much in service to our country and the last thing they should have to worry about is where they are going to lay their heads at night.”