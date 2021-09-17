Green Bay Vietnam Veterans hold emotional ceremony to honor POWs and MIAs

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America held a ceremony to honor Prisoners of War and all those Missing in Action.

Organizers say the third Friday in September is the national recognition day for all POWs and MIAs.

Ken Juza, the President of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 224, explains, “We’re here to remember the POW MIAs from the Vietnam era across the state of Wisconsin.

Juza read each service members name and a veteran in attendance brought a candle forward in their honor.

“It’s very important,” says Juza. “Vietnam Vets of America motto is never again will once generation of veterans forget another. We can not forget these guys. We have to keep the candle lit. We have to keep the flame burning in the hopes that they may come home alive yet.”

The ceremony was held to honor all affected service members across the state.