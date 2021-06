Voyageurs’ forward and Sturgeon Bay grad Jaden Stevenson handles the ball against Thunder Bay in the season finale.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Voyageurs home match for Saturday night has been postponed.

According to a release, the Voyageurs game against FC Wichita has been postponed due to a travel issue. The game will be rescheduled for sometime in July at Capital Credit Union Park.

Tickets for tonight’s match will be good for the rescheduled match or any other Green Bay Voyageurs FC 2021 match.