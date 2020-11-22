Favorite talking tree, ‘Bruce the Spruce’ back for the holidays in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holidays fast-approaching, the Neville Public Museum has begun celebrating the festive season with some community favorite holiday traditions.

One tradition that residents are particularly excited for is the resurgence of the talking tree, ‘Bruce the Spruce.’ Quickly becoming a holiday staple, Bruce has residents of all ages excited to speak to it each holiday season.

“If they’ve never met me- it’s quite a jolt. But usually, they warm up and come over and speak even if it’s only for a few moments, ” says Bruce the Spruce.

Residents can visit the talking tree during the following dates:

Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Other traditions this year will include decorating the Tree of Giving with new or lightly used winter items like hats, gloves, and scarves that will be donated to the Salvation Army and participating in the Virtual Children’s Only Shop that will be available for curbside pickup.