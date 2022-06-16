GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay welcomed its first cruise ship as passengers aboard the Ocean Navigator were able to step off and enjoy the hospitality in the City of Green Bay.

A community-wide effort between Discover Green Bay, The Port of Green Bay, Downtown Green Bay Inc., and many others have been working to bring cruise ships to the region for several years now.

“Tourism in Brown County is a major economic driver. We have always proudly welcomed visitors through the terminals at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport and we are excited to now offer another option for visitors to enter our community,” County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

In order to make cruise ships possible, the City of Green Bay was tasked with making several necessary upgrades to the dock wall at Leicht Park.

The Ocean Navigator (Photo Courtesy of Don Roznowski)

“City of Green Bay Officials have done a fantastic job ensuring the dock wall at Leicht Park received the necessary maintenance to successfully welcome these long-anticipated cruise ships to Green Bay,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

After the cruise ship docked, Discover Green Bay welcomed passengers from the Ocean Navigator to their new Mobile Visitor Center. Tourism representatives were stationed at Leicht Park to offer a warm welcome to the City of Green Bay. These representatives shared information about the community with the passengers during their free time.

“First impressions are extremely important,” said Cameron Teske, Vice President of Visitor Experiences at Discover Green Bay. “Discover Green Bay is well-equipped to roll out the red carpet for these visitors ensuring a positive first impression as they enter our community. We will uphold Green Bay’s reputation of being friendly and welcoming.”

The Ocean Navigator is operated by American Queen Voyages and consists of two different 16-day excursions throughout Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Superior, and the Bay of Green Bay. The ship will return to Green Bay on June 30 with 132 passengers.