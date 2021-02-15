GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay welcomes new propane filling station

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay’s newest propane filling station, LP Plus (LP+), is taking an innovative approach to the hassle of procuring propane.

LP Plus opening day was on Monday with Mayor Eric Genrich on hand filling the first public cylinder.

Officials say the new plant offers contactless service via the plant’s fully staffed station and the use of a wireless payment system.

Tim Ross, Co-Owner at LP Plus shared, “We buy in bulk and pass those savings onto the consumer, making this a great value for Green Bay and surrounding area residents.” Ross continues, “The current fill price on a 20-pound grill cylinder is $12 or $12.50 when using a card, and we put the full 20 pounds in.”

The new propane bulk plant and dispenser is located at 719 Harvey Street in Green Bay.

“Our plant is designed to dispense Propane Autogas, thus creating a clean fuel infrastructure that is available to small users and not just large fleets,” says Ross.

