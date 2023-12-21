Thursday, December 21, 8:37 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials at Green Bay West High School say the school was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

According to a Facebook post from the school, District officials became aware of a bomb threat on the morning of December 21 and immediately notified law enforcement.

School administration says, that in an abundance of caution, students have been evacuated from the building and police have been called in to search the school with a K9 unit.

Officials say the school day will continue and students will return to West High School once law enforcement gives the all-clear.

As a result of the incident, the food pantry at the Resurrection Lutheran Church has been closed for the day.

At this time, no other information is available. Local Five will update this story as more details are released.