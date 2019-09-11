Green Bay West High School honors fallen first responders from 9/11

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s been 18 years since the World Trade Center towers fell in the terror attacks of 9/11, ending so many lives. Wednesday Green Bay West High School students gathered for their annual tribute to slain first responders.

Inside Green Bay West High School students like Alex Knutson climb gym bleachers to honor the ultimate sacrifice 343 firefighters and other emergency responders made, after rushing to the World Trade Center towers to help on 9/11.

“It’s a day of honor for them. Not only for those that died but people who are still in it. The fire service, police service, EMS. What they see day after day is something else,” said Knutson.

For the fourth year, the high school held a Memorial Bleacher climb to help students better understand the bravery firefighters displayed that terrible day, by entering the twin towers trying to save who they could.

“Remembering 110 flights, what was all put into this. The firefighters climbing in the heat and the weight of the backpacks. How many people lost their lives,” said event organizer Autumn Dickie.

Students like Colby Drefcinski – carrying a weighted backpack – wanting to know what firefighters faced

“There were almost 3,000 lives lost on that day and I just want to make sure they are never forgotten,” Drefcinski said.

“This day was a horrible day in history,” said Green Bay Metro Firefighter Shauna Walesh. “It’s awe inspiring for them to want to climb the bleachers.”

“Firefighters are running into fires, burning houses, coming out drenched in sweat,” Knutson said.

And on 9/11 firefighters climbed the twin towers determined to do their jobs. Acts of valor that can never be forgotten.

“You need leaders in a community, you need community partnerships, to just always show the importance of what happened on 9/11,” Dickie said.

Hundreds more people who worked in Ground Zero after the attacks have since died from 9/11 related illnesses.