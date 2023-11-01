GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay West High School broke ground to construct the addition for its new weight room on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking event was at 1 p.m. on November 1 and took police in West’s east parking lot. That is where the new addition will reportedly be constructed.

Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. and Principal Dexter McNabb were among those who spoke.

This 2022 referendum has spoken. The kids from West High School and the community truly deserve this momentous moment. They finally have something to put their vote behind and see something taking place. Dexter McNabb

Officials say that throughout the rest of the school year and over the summer of 2024 work will be done to the auditorium, gym and locker rooms. A new stadium will reportedly be built along with the weight room and wrestling room.

No additional information was provided.