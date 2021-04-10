Green Bay West Rotary Club to install tabletop garden beds in Brown County Community Gardens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay West Rotary Club announced they will be building and installing 10 tabletop garden beds at the Brown County Community Gardens Program’s Olde North and MacArthur Heights Community Gardens on April 16.

Club members are set to begin this project at 8 a.m., with building six beds at 1004 N. Irwin Avenue, and then traveling to 2421 West Point Road to install four more. The 10 tabletop beds will be the newest additions to the Brown County Community Gardens Program’s rental garden space.

With the installation of these beds, the program will offer nearly 400 garden plots at 12 locations throughout the county. All community members are invited to rent a plot at one of the program’s locations starting April 15.

An online application will be available here or plots can also requested by leaving a message

at 920-391-4660. Organizers say all plots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our Rotary group is comprised of 25 dedicated individuals from all walks of life. We love helping our community and we know this project will help many well-deserving citizens of GreenBay,” Rotary President Mark Swiecichowski said. “With Rotary’s mission to grow local economies and improve health, it was a natural fit for us to provide resources to our local community gardens.”