Green Bay west side Walgreens sign starts on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Walgreens on Green Bay’s west side has suffered an estimated $5,000 in damage following a Thursday night fire.

The Green Bay Metro received a report of a fire on 1165 W. Mason St. at 9:02 p.m. When crews arrived at the pharmacy, they found smoke coming from the wall behind the sign. Firefighters cut open the wall and found the fire behind the sign.

After cutting power to the sign, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes. Authorities say both the sign and exterior wall suffered damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.