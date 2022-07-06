GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Athletes worldwide will make a trip to Green Bay for the first-ever Women’s Para Ice Hockey World Challenge.

Women from Canada, Great Britain, the USA, and a world team will compete at the Cornerstone Community Center from August 26 through August 28.

The teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament which will be followed by a medal round, however, the ultimate goal for the event is to expand female participation in Para Ice Hockey worldwide.

“World Para Ice Hockey is thrilled to take this next step in developing Women’s Para Ice Hockey, creating a tournament that will showcase the sport while also attracting new athletes to the ice and establishing a long-term pipeline to grow the game,” said World Para Ice Hockey Manager, Michelle Laflamme.

This is not the Cornerstone Community Center’s first rodeo when it comes to hosting major events like this. Built in 2000, Cornerstone has hosted multiple USA Hockey National Championships as well as a U.S. National Curling Championship.

“Discover Green Bay and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism have been very instrumental in reaching out to the community to build excitement and providing funding to make the necessary rink adaptations to host such an event,” said Brad Roethlisberger, Co-Chair of the Local Organizing Committee. “Knowing this event will be the first step to having women’s Para Ice Hockey be recognized as a Paralympic event brings an added level of excitement to hosting this event.”

For more information on World Para Ice Hockey, click here.