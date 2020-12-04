Green Bay winter farmers market, how to safely support local vendors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though shopping in-person at the winter farmers market in Downtown Green Bay has been delayed, Downtown Green Bay Inc. has created a variety of ways you can still safely shop among local farmers market vendors.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. has kicked off its 12 Days of Market Giveaways, which runs through Dec. 12. Participants can enter to win a holiday gift from one of the Downtown District’s farmers market vendors by entering any of the daily giveaways on Downtown Green Bay’s Facebook.

The company also says they have created a document on the Downtown District’s website, which is continually updated with the latest ways to safely shop from your favorite local vendors for produce, baked goods, handcrafted or handmade items, and more.

In addition, the document includes vendor names, products currently available, pick up locations, contact information, and links to vendor websites or social media as available.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. has also created a Virtual Farmers Market Facebook group for the community to connect with farmers market vendors. They believe this group is a great way to interact directly with the vendors and get live updates from vendors and consumers.

The Downtown District is coordinating vendor pop-ups at local downtown businesses too. You will be able to check out vendors such as Carol’s Candy Creations at the Hyatt Regency, Susie Q Fish Company at Vibe Nutrition, or Sweet Dirt Acres at The Attic Books and Coffee. All you have to do is visit Downtown’s website for the dates and times of these vendor pop-ups.

“We are excited to offer a variety of ways for our community to connect with the farmers market vendors they are so used to shopping from and showcase new vendors they may not be as familiar with. This is a great way to shop small and support our local community this holiday season,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

More information on ways to safely shop your favorite local farmers market vendors is available

Downtown Green Bay, Inc’s website.