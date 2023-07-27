GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The greater Green Bay community is rallying around a local standout athlete who’s preparing to go global.

Former Preble High School and UW Green Bay soccer player Magic Vang was the center of attention at a celebration in Green Bay Thursday night.

Vang secured a spot on the first-ever Hmong national soccer team to compete in the CONIFA World Cup. Supporters were not only congratulating the accomplishment but also raising money for his trip.

“We haven’t had anything like this before on an international stage,” Vang told Local 5 News. “And so to be representing Hmong people, it’s a blessing.”

Vang leaves for Portugal on Wednesday.