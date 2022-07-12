GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for allegedly abducting her niece’s son and repeated incidents at a local daycare.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 7 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an address on Packerland Drive for a reported ‘suspicious situation’. It was noted that the caller’s aunt came and left with her one-year-old son.

The suspect was later identified as 55-year-old Rena Sterling, and the child was reportedly only wearing a diaper. The child’s father told authorities that the group went inside to grab a leaf blower, but Sterling and the child stayed outside. When he came back outside, both were gone.

The parents said they wanted to press charges against Sterling. Multiple officers searched the surrounding parks, attractions, businesses and roads for the two.

Eventually, Sterling and the child were found on the east side of Green Bay. When officers spoke with Sterling she said she was asked to babysit and she left the house because of drug use in the basement. She was reportedly ‘going to take him to St. Vincent Hospital’ to get checked out.

Also on July 7, an officer with the Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded to a report of a suspicious woman that was talking to children through a fence at a daycare. When officers spoke with the witness, it was mentioned that the woman was there about four times in the past three weeks.

The woman reportedly asked for an application and repeatedly made ‘strange’ and ‘suspicious’ comments during that time. One time she told an employee ‘I am a watchdog and I have been watching you’.

She was later seen at an apartment building next to the daycare and officers ended up identifying her as Sterling. On July 8, officers read through multiple witness statements related to events with Sterling at the daycare.

Some of the statements included incidents where Sterling allegedly followed a parent and her child for minutes before being told to leave. She also allegedly tried to ‘lure’ children to the fence by offering money.

Sterling is facing the following charges:

Abduction of a Child Felony Up to 15 years in prison

Stalking Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Sterling had her initial appearance on July 8. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.