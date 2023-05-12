GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman who allegedly became ‘combative’ and fled a traffic stop, reportedly dragging an officer in the process was arrested on Thursday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 35-year-old Stephanie Ray, who was suspected of fleeing a traffic stop nearly a month ago and causing injury to an officer was arrested at a residence in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street on May 11.

The release states that the traffic stop happened on April 13 near the intersection of West Walnut Street and South Chestnut Avenue, when an officer noticed the registration plates did not match the vehicle.

Officers say that during the stop, Ray allegedly became combative and refused to exit the vehicle and provide identification.

While the officer was attempting to remove Ray from the vehicle with help from another officer, Ray reportedly put the vehicle into drive with the one officer partially inside, causing the officer to be dragged by the door before being thrown from the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries, authorities say.

This investigation is ongoing and charges will be referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details have been provided. Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.