GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy was found not competent to proceed but likely to regain competency, according to court records.

27-year-old Kaitlyn Skar was back in Brown County Court on Tuesday and is facing two charges after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old boy multiple times.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told his parents that Skar had put him on her bed, and they had sex. Authorities allegedly found messages on Facebook that indicated Skar and the boy were having sexual relations.

The boy claimed that he and Skar had sex at least two times. The complaint says that when the 13-year-old boy first met Skar, she handed him her vape pen. He then reportedly smoked the vape pen multiple times.

According to the boy, on March 14, he and Skar planned to spend time together when he was done with middle school. He says he took a bus to her apartment, and Skar allegedly met him at the bus stop.

The two then allegedly had sexual relations, and the boy took a bus back home. The two then continued to message each other. The boy stated that he and Skar had sex an estimated two more times between March 14 and March 18.

On March 24, authorities took Skar into custody. Skar said she believed the boy was 16 but wasn’t sure. She also claimed that the boy kept calling her and messaging her.

Skar is due back in court for another competency hearing on August 21.