GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.

There was reportedly a man outside screaming for help. While looking in the area, police found a residence on Eliza Street to be on fire. The man who was screaming was later found and told authorities about the fire and that there was someone still inside.

Lynch was found sleeping in a bedroom and was able to be helped out of the residence. While she was in the back of a squad car, she reportedly said she was the one who started the fire.

When asked more about the fire, she told the officer that she put a towel on the gas stove. The complaint says she removed the towel before officers arrived. The second time she got a blanket and put it on the stove, which started the fire.

Lynch reportedly told authorities that she just felt like she needed to do it. She also says that she knew her ex-husband was upstairs at the time of the fire.

In the complaint, she reportedly told authorities that she thought that they would both die in the fire. Lynch allegedly said that she didn’t tell her ex-husband about the fire.

An officer reportedly asked Lynch if she wanted to kill her ex-husband and she originally said ‘No’. The complaint says when Lynch was asked again, she stated ‘I guess so. I don’t know.’

Later at a hospital, Lynch told authorities again that she started the fire. At the time of the fire, her ex-husband was upstairs and not aware that she started the fire. In the complaint, it mentions that her ex-husband has glaucoma and a hard time seeing.

Lynch reportedly told authorities that she was aware that her ex-husband could be injured or die. There was also mention of previous fire-related incidents in 2020. When asked, Lynch told authorities that she started those fires as well.

Lynch is charged with the following:

Arson of Building Felony Up to 40 years in prison

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison



Court records show that there was an arrest warrant issued for Lynch on January 20. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 2 at 2 p.m.

Arrest records show that Lynch was taken into custody on February 1, 2023.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.