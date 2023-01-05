BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.

Back in October, the Public Safety Communication Center started to get multiple anonymous 9-1-1 calls for service for a seridence in Bellevue. The complaints reportedly ranged from disturbances to drug allegations to weapons calls.

Officers responded to the calls on their merit. It was determined that the reports were unfounded or false. By mid-December, there were reportedly 18 documented unfounded calls for service.

Authorities started to narrow in on a suspect for the repeated calls. Following a short timeframe of no calls, on January 1, the calls resumed.

Arcand was then taken into custody on January 4. At this time, court records show that Arcand is not officially charged. Recent court records for a separate case do show she is a Green Bay resident.

The following statement was provided:

Incidents like these are a drain on resources and a disruption of services to those who truly need them. Persons found to be responsible for knowingly making false reports will be charged for their actions. Brown County Sheriff’s Office

