Green Bay woman and the officer who arrested her three-years ago take a selfie with a positive update

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s rare to get an update on a situation involving a drunk driving conviction, so when 23-year-old Dalice Metoxen posted a selfie with the Officer who arrested her three-years ago, on Green Bay Crime Reports Facebook page, Local 5’s Eric Richards was interested in knowing the story behind the post.

“The picture was of me and the Officer who arrested me and had given me a DUI among a few other tickets,” said Dalice Metoxen. K-9 Officer Mackenzie Teske of Ashwaubenon Public Safety, had responded to a report of a reckless driver on Oneida Street, near Hanson. When he arrived to the area, he found Dalice in her vehicle. “Someone had been following me and what I didn’t know at the time was that someone had hit my car in the parking lot of a local bar, and it caused damage to a tire on my right side,” said Dalice. Officer Teske performed a field sobriety test on Dalice and determined she was under the influence. “I was not the best person at that point. I argued, and put up a fight,” said Dalice.

The arrest involving Officer Teske was the second drunk driving arrest for Dalice, who was arrested just a few weeks prior. “The arrests were just weeks apart, I was not in a good space,” said Dalice. After her first arrest, Dalice recalls that she was supposed to install an ignition interlock on her vehicle. Wisconsin allows you to install an interlock device in lieu of suspension after 30 days. In Wisconsin, the drunk driving law prohibits a person from driving when they have a PAC of . 08% or higher. Courts are required to order the installation and monitoring of an interlock device for any driver whose BAC levels are . At the time of her second arrest, Dalice had a PAC level of .224.

“That night, I wanna say I had probably eight drinks, white claws, and then anywhere between five to ten shots,” said Dalice. She went to trial, convicted and spent some time in jail. As part of her punishment, she had to attend AA courses and receive counseling. “At first I didn’t want to do the counseling. I didn’t want to do the classes,” said Dalice. She did complete them and realized that she had an issue with alcohol. ” Even though I am no longer required to see the counselor through court, I still do because it helps me a lot.”

When Dalice approached Officer Teske at Dave and Busters in Ashwaubenon on a Friday night, he initially did not know who she was. ” Being three years ago and having contact with multiple people you tend to forget who you have had contact with and she kind of gave me the backstory,” said Teske. On weekends, he provides security for the location. “When she told me the story and went into depth about how she turned her life around and what she did, it was good to see that change,” said Teske. Dalice had also told him that night, that she had been sober for an extended period of time.

Dalice is employed now and admits that she does drink on occasion in moderation. She hopes that her story will inspire others and provide hope especially to those who have also been convicted. “I’m a student at NWTC and doing online classes to eventually become a counselor to help others,” said Dalice. He post has received over 100 shares and comments with most people saying that she has been an inspiration and how proud they are of her.