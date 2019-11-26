Green Bay woman arrested following multiple robberies, pursuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay woman has been arrested in connection to several robberies on early Sunday morning.

Green Bay Police first responded to the Bay Beach Shell at 1121 Radisson Street just before 2 a.m. There, they learned a female suspect entered the store, told the clerk she had a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

At 8:55 a.m., Green Bay Police responded to two more robberies at the Pit Row Shell at 2030 University Avenue and the Main Street BP at 1335 Main Street.

While officers were checking the area for the suspect vehicle, the suspect reportedly committed another robbery at the I.G. Mart at 1020 N. Irwin Avenue.

In each of these robberies the female suspect, who matched the description from the first robbery at the Bay Beach Shell, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Nobody was injured during any of the robberies.

While checking the area near the I.G. Mart, officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.

Following a short vehicle pursuit with officers, the suspect vehicle struck a curb, blowing out a tire.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect, 24-year-old Brittney Gunderson, was taken into custody.

The Green Bay Police Department has referred charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Gunderson for multiple counts of armed robbery as well as possession of marijuana.