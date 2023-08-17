GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman was arrested Wednesday night for her 3rd OWI offense and had a passenger that was younger than 16 years old.

In a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol – Fond du Lac Post, a State Trooper conducted a traffic stop at 10:04 p.m. in Green Bay for a vehicle with multiple equipment violations.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officials say they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and the driver was reportedly showing signs of impairment.

The Trooper conducted standardized field sobriety tests and the driver, 37-year-old Tammy Michelle Komanekin, was arrested for operating whi;e under the influence – 3rd offense, with a passenger under 16 years old.

Authorities say while an arrest has been made, the incident is still under investigation as legal blood sample results are pending.