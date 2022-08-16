(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.

Information was provided by the gas stations of the 22 drive-offs. In the videos, the suspect had tattoos on the right shoulder which matched the tattoos Goulder has. Similar clothes and glasses seen on the videos were consistent with the ones she was wearing when police contacted her.

On August 14, police spoke with Goulder and she said that she doesn’t own one of the vehicles that were seen in the video. It was reportedly her mother’s and she drives it ‘on occasion’. Police mentioned that Goulder did not confirm or deny her involvement in stealing the fuel.

She was placed under arrest for theft and transported to the Brown County Jail.

A different police officer was investigating three gas thefts and once the surveillance footage was viewed, the suspect was identified as Goulder. Authorities provided the following information on each theft:

May 31, 2021 6:52 a.m. $27.58

June 9, 2021 4:30 p.m. $24.65

June 14, 2021 9:15 p.m $20

August 13, 2021 10:32 a.m. $35.68

September 12, 2021 1:09 p.m. $29.76

September 19, 2021 7:11 a.m. $30.34

September 22, 2022 8:08 a.m. $31.70

November 18, 2021 6:39 p.m. $31.24

November 26, 2021 12:01 p.m. $36.68

December 12, 2021 7:29 a.m. $29.59

January 18, 2022 10:09 a.m. $20.30

April 29, 2022 9:37 a.m. $53.92

May 10, 2022 6:17 a.m. $25.01

May 17, 2022 8:44 a.m. $40.01

June 6, 2022 11:38 a.m. $25

June 16, 2022 6:45 a.m. $59.25

June 21, 2022 9:31 a.m. $40.01

June 28, 2022 8:58 a.m. $54.01

July 5, 2022 4:11 p.m. $35.02

July 10, 2022 9:11 a.m. $56.68

July 20, 2022 11:28 a.m. $54.01

July 24, 2022 10:33 a.m. $49.04



The total for these 22 incidents added up to $809.48. The three other incidents happened on April 30, May 19 and July 5. The total of these three added up to $174.13 which brings the grand total to $983.61.

Initially, 25 charges of Theft were referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. However, she is only charged with ten.

Goulder is facing the following charges:

Theft, Repeater Misdemeanor

Court records show that Goulder had her initial appearance on August 15 at 2 p.m. She posted her $5,000 signature bond.

No additional information was provided.